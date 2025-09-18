PIC/S Views Apps From Canada, Singapore, Etc

The Good Manufacturing Practice inspection system operated by Canada isfully compatible with the Pharmaceutical Inspection Convention's Pharmaceutical Inspection Cooperation Scheme (PIC/S), and Canada's application to join the Scheme should be facilitated as soon as possible, with a visit to the country by a PIC/S Committee delegation in the fall, the most recent Committee meeting has been told.
However, with regard to Singapore's application to join, there seem to be "a few potential weaknesses" in that country's system, and additional information would be needed before setting a date for a visit by a Committee delegation.
The Committee heard that applications to join the Scheme have also been received from Latvia, Estonia and South Africa, while Greece has said that it is in the process of introducing a quality management system which is scheduled to be in place next year, and the country will then apply to join. Following a visit by a Committee member to Taiwan, it was noted that the country has the necessary infrastructure and should fulfill all PIC/S requirements, and it was proposed that the procedure of accession of Taiwan to the Scheme be set in motion.
