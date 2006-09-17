Picchio Pharma buys Neurochem shares

In a series of open market transactions beginning August 17, 2006 and ending September 7, Canada's Picchio Pharma has purchased an aggregate of 291,000 common shares of Neurochem through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange. This represents around 0.8% of the outstanding common shares of Neurochem. Picchio now owns directly or indirectly 11,359,368 common shares of Neurochem or approximately 29.4%. Picchio and its shareholders, FMRC Family Trust and Power Technology Investment Corp, now own directly or indirectly 33% of the company.

As stated in a Schedule 13D filed on September 8 in accordance with US securities legislation, Picchio may from time to time buy additional Neurochem stock in open market transactions and currently anticipates acquiring up to a further 209,000 shares.