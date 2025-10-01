Pierre Fabre Corruption Accusation

Pierre Fabre, the founder and president of the French drug company of the same name, has become the fifth person to be implicated in an official investigation into a land deal in the south of France, according to local reports. Seen for some time by the investigating judge, Francois Boyer, as a key witness over the sale of land belonging to the town of Cahors, Mr Fabre is now accused of "active corruption" and of complicity in the deal.

The affair started in 1989 when a subsidiary of Pierre Fabre, Plantes et Medicines, was set up in Cahors on land bought from the municipality. It was not until June 1994 that a judicial inquiry was opened, following the decision to sell a third tranche of the same land to the subsidiary for a symbolic franc.

A complex political web is being unraveled, including the fact that from 1992 Catherine Charles, wife of the then deputy-mayor of Cahors, Bernard Charles, had received monthly fees from Fabre's company amounting to 40,000 French francs ($7,924) for allegedly fictitious activity as a consultant.