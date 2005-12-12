Pierre Fabre valued at 1.02 billion euros

Independent French drugmaker Pierre Fabre has been valued at 1.02 billion euros ($1.2 billion), ahead of an offering of 10% of its capital to its workforce of 8,300 employees.

The first wave of subscriptions was completed in November with the sale of 2% of Fabre capital via the FCPE fund. Up to this point, the company had been entirely controlled by Pierre Fabre, who founded the company in 1961 and still runs it.

The valuation was carried out by Deloitte and the figure represents seven times gross operating profits and the ratio is comparable to that stated during the sale of Fournier to Solvay last year (Marketletter July 18).