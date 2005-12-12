Pierre Fabre valued at 1.02 billion euros

Independent French drugmaker Pierre Fabre has been valued at 1.02 billion euros ($1.2 billion), ahead of an offering of 10% of its capital to its workforce of 8,300 employees.
The first wave of subscriptions was completed in November with the sale of 2% of Fabre capital via the FCPE fund. Up to this point, the company had been entirely controlled by Pierre Fabre, who founded the company in 1961 and still runs it.
The valuation was carried out by Deloitte and the figure represents seven times gross operating profits and the ratio is comparable to that stated during the sale of Fournier to Solvay last year (Marketletter July 18).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze