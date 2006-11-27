Pine bark has positive effect on CV system

The pine bark extract found in Oxygenol, a product from US firm Martin Nutraceuticals, could combat each of the important cardiovascular risk factors simultaneously, concludes the author of a new review examining evidence on the supplement.

Ronald Watson, from the University of Arizona, writes that different research from different countries concludes that pine bark extract helps lower blood pressure, reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, improve microcirculation and prevent platelet aggregation. UK scientists recently proposed to tackle all of these factors with a combination of drugs in a single pill (or polypill) but Dr Watson suggests that a nutritional approach could also tackle heart disease, currently the leading cause of death in the USA. Stroke is the third biggest cause.

Dr Watson, writing in the journal Evidence-Based Integrative Medicine, stated that "because pine bark extract consists of a concentrate of polyphenols and possesses potent antioxidant activity, there is a high probability for positive effects." Harvey Panesar, president of Martin Nutraceuticals, added that he is optimistic that these findings will position Oxygenol as a leading supplement in the nutraceutical field.