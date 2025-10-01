Pipeline Contains Two Blockbusters, Says W-L

Warner-Lambert, which has long been discounted as having a rather lackluster drugs pipe-line, saw its share price jump sharply on April 12 as the company gave a well-received presentation to analysts on its new products.

The company appeared to be emphasizing that its pipeline was full enough to disparage the view that it is a prime takeover target. Highlighted at the meeting were two drugs, troglitazone for diabetes and the lipid-lowerer atorvastatin, both of which W-L believes are potential $1 billion products.

Chief executive Melvin Goodes told the analysts' meeting that each of these drugs is much bigger than any other product W-L has ever had in its past. With these two driving growth, the company has the capability to rank among the top 15 pharmaceutical companies in the year 2000, from its current position as the 24th largest.