PIramed in cancer research deal with Genentech worth a potential $230M

PIramed, a privately-owned UK biotechnology company, says that it has entered into an R&D collaboration with leading biotechnology company Genentech regarding a new class of cancer drugs. The drugs target PI 3-kinase, a key intracellular enzyme involved in a broad range of cancers. Under the terms of the agreement, PIramed will get an upfront payment and may receive milestone payments during development and on product approval up to a potential aggregate of around $230.0 million. The company will also receive research funding and will be entitled to royalties on product sales in the event of commercialized compounds. PIramed will conduct preclinical research with Genentech and the latter will be solely responsible for clinical development, regulatory approvals, manufacturing and commercialization. As part of the accord, PIramed can opt to commercialize certain products in territories outside of the USA on agreed terms.