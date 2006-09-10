Pivotal Onconase trial nears final analysis

Alfacell Corp says that an ongoing randomized, multi-center, multi-national, confirmatory Phase IIIb registration study for Onconase (ranpirnase) is progressing as planned. To date, 360 patients have been recruited and the firm is waiting to record the 316 events required to trigger the final analysis.

The New Jersey-based firm issued a development update on its lead cancer drug candidate after its recent financing which allowed it to "accelerate [its] clinical and regulatory strategy for Onconase." This pivotal trial is evaluating the effectiveness of the agent plus doxorubicin in improving the survival of patients with unresectable malignant mesothelioma over doxorubicin alone.

Alfacell's chief executive, Kuslima Shogen, stated that, "Onconase has previously been granted Fast Track status by the [US Food and Drug Administration] for UMM, which allows us the opportunity to submit sections of a [New Drug Application] as they are prepared. As such, we are continuing to finalize components of the Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls section, which we plan to submit by end of third-quarter 2006."