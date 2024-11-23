Placements And Flotations In UK

- Recent placements, flotations in the UK: PPL Therapeutics plc has published a pathfinder prospectus for a flotation, expected to raise L25-L25 million ($36.3-$45.4 million); Alizyme Ltd has announced a L2.25 million private fund raising and is establishing a combinatorial chemistry drug discovery collaborative program with Peptide Therapeutics Group; and Therexys Ltd has completed a second round of private financing, raising L22.5 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze