Plan To Boost Polish Drug Exports

Poland's cabinet Committee for Economic Affairs has adopted a programaimed at increasing the international competitiveness of the national pharmaceutical industry, and increasing exports, reports the PAP news agency.
The program, which provides for the establishment of a bank dedicated to supporting exporters, will be launched in fourth-quarter 1997/first-quarter 1998. It is also expected that Poland's Export Credit Insurance Corporation will obtain new powers to provide guarantees to multi-million dollar contracts.
