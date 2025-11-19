Planning For Success In An Uncertain Japan

By Michael McLellan, IMS Japan KK

As the pace of change speeds up in the pharmaceutical industry, it becomes more and more difficult to predict future trends. In Japan, as in most other world markets, the industry feels some lack of control over the situation, largely due to government policy.

Especially in Japan, where the government is starting to feel a sense of crisis over a rapidly aging population and the procurement of funds to pay for the nation's medical care, new policy may come suddenly and have a severe impact on particular products or companies.