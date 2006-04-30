Plans for Malaysia biotech development

The firm Malaysian Biotechnology says it has reached agreement in principal with three international companies to become involved in Malaysia's biotechnology industry. Although the firms were not named, each is reportedly willing to invest $100.0-$ 200.0 million.

The group's chief executive, Iskandar Mizal Mahmood, said in an interview, that "discussions were initiated at the Bio Philadelphia 2005 international biotechnology convention and we expect to finalize the agreements shortly. Biotech had been in talks with about 20 companies active in contract manufacturing, contract research, clinical trials, vaccines, nutraceuticals, acid diagnostic and biomedical instruments. They can work with us through collaborations, setting up their operations in Malaysia, or via joint ventures with local partners."