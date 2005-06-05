Plant therapy for prostate cancer?

Marking a new strategy in the fight against cancer, scientists have exploited the properties of the plant pigment chlorophyll, which is central to photosynthesis, to develop a potential treatment for prostate cancer. According to a report in the UK's Sunday Times, researchers injected the candidate drug into patients and then used tiny lasers inserted into the prostate gland to activate it, which enabled the chemically-modified chlorophyll to attack and block blood vessels feeding the tumors.

Although the technique remains experimental, trials at UK-based University College London and in Canada indicate its strong potential. "This is one of the most promising treatments for prostate cancer I've seen," the ST quotes John Trachtenberg, lead investigator and director of the prostate center at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto, as saying.