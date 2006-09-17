Saturday 8 November 2025

Plavix gets EC nod for STEMI patients

17 September 2006

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis and US counterpart Bristol-Myers Squibb say that the European Commission has approved the use of the antiplatelet agent Plavix (clopidogrel bisulfate) in patients with ST-segment elevation acute myocardial infarction (STEMI). Specifically, the drug is approved in combination with acetylsalicylic acid in STEMI patients who are eligible for thrombolytic therapy.

The Commission's decision is based on the results of two trials in which subjects were treated with a combination of Plavix, ASA and standard therapy. The results showed that the regimen reduced the odds of STEMI patients having an occluded artery or a second heart attack by 36% at day eight of their hospitalization. In addition, the firm reported that the rate of major bleeding and intracranial hemorrhage were similar in the drug-treated and placebo groups.

The EC's approval, and a similar ruling by the US Food and Drug Administration in August this year, follow a US Federal Court ruling that Canadian pharmaceutical firm Apotex must stop selling its generic version of the agent (Marketletter September 11).

