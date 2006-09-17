Plavix gets EC nod for STEMI patients

French drug major Sanofi-Aventis and US counterpart Bristol-Myers Squibb say that the European Commission has approved the use of the antiplatelet agent Plavix (clopidogrel bisulfate) in patients with ST-segment elevation acute myocardial infarction (STEMI). Specifically, the drug is approved in combination with acetylsalicylic acid in STEMI patients who are eligible for thrombolytic therapy.
The Commission's decision is based on the results of two trials in which subjects were treated with a combination of Plavix, ASA and standard therapy. The results showed that the regimen reduced the odds of STEMI patients having an occluded artery or a second heart attack by 36% at day eight of their hospitalization. In addition, the firm reported that the rate of major bleeding and intracranial hemorrhage were similar in the drug-treated and placebo groups.
The EC's approval, and a similar ruling by the US Food and Drug Administration in August this year, follow a US Federal Court ruling that Canadian pharmaceutical firm Apotex must stop selling its generic version of the agent (Marketletter September 11).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze