Plavix patent trial rescheduled again

At the request of Sanofi-Aventis, Apotex and their respective affiliates, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved an extension of the date for submission by the parties of the pre-trial order in the Plavix (clopidogrel) patent-infringement litigation with Apotex and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

The new date is May 27; the submission date had previously been scheduled for May 13 (Marketletters passim).