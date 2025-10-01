Wednesday 1 October 2025

Playing For High Stakes In National Medical Battle

12 February 1996

A contest is building between Baxter International of the USA and Fresenius of Germany, both of which have designs on National Medical Care, a unit of W R Grace which focuses on renal care and is the USA's largest chain of kidney dialysis clinics.

Earlier this month Baxter made a formal offer to Grace to acquire MNC for $3.8 billion, but this has now been challenged by a plan from Fresenius to merge with NMC. Under the terms of the planned merger, Grace would agree to combine NMC with Fresenius' global kidney dialysis equipment business. This would result in the formation of the world's largest integrated dialysis company with projected sales of around $3.5 billion for 1996.

Fresenius and its shareholders would have a 55.2% stake in the new company, which would be named Fresenius Medical Care. The current chief executive at Fresenius, Gerd Krick, would become chief executive of the new firm.

