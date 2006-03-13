Plethora's PSD597 to enter Ph II US trials

UK-based Plethora Holdings, a specialist drugmaker focused on urological disease, says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted the Investigational New Drug application for the Phase II development program of its drug candidate PSD597 in interstitial cystitis.
The agent is Plethora's proprietary formulation of a currently-marketed analgesic and, according to the firm, is supported by encouraging pilot data from both IC sufferers and healthy volunteers. Plethora expects recruitment in its Phase II trial to be complete by the end of the year.
