Plethora sees positive results in Ph II ED trial

UK-based specialty pharmaceutical company Plethora Solutions Holdings, which is focused on the development of products for the treatment of urological disorders, says it has achieved positive results in Phase II trials of PSD502 for the treatment of premature ejaculation. The firm says that the potential market for PE drugs has been estimated by major pharmaceutical companies to be $5.0 billion a year, and yet no clinically-proven product is available.
The trial was run as a double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter analysis of the drug's effect on ejaculation latency time and subject/partner satisfaction, following application of the compound prior to sexual intercourse. Analysis of the resulting data showed that the medication produced a statistically-significant increase from baseline in the primary endpoint, intravaginal ejaculatory latency time of 3.7 minutes, whereas placebo increased latency by 0.9 minutes (p<0.10).
Steven Powell, Plethora's chief executive, commented that the company was pleased to have achieved such a clear, positive outcome, and that it intended to move forward into commercialization of the product with potential licensing partners. Plethora says it will publish the full results of the program, including secondary endpoints, before the end of the year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze