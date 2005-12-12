Wednesday 19 November 2025

Plethora sees positive results in Ph II ED trial

12 December 2005

UK-based specialty pharmaceutical company Plethora Solutions Holdings, which is focused on the development of products for the treatment of urological disorders, says it has achieved positive results in Phase II trials of PSD502 for the treatment of premature ejaculation. The firm says that the potential market for PE drugs has been estimated by major pharmaceutical companies to be $5.0 billion a year, and yet no clinically-proven product is available.

The trial was run as a double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter analysis of the drug's effect on ejaculation latency time and subject/partner satisfaction, following application of the compound prior to sexual intercourse. Analysis of the resulting data showed that the medication produced a statistically-significant increase from baseline in the primary endpoint, intravaginal ejaculatory latency time of 3.7 minutes, whereas placebo increased latency by 0.9 minutes (p<0.10).

Steven Powell, Plethora's chief executive, commented that the company was pleased to have achieved such a clear, positive outcome, and that it intended to move forward into commercialization of the product with potential licensing partners. Plethora says it will publish the full results of the program, including secondary endpoints, before the end of the year.

