Pliva International Offering

Croatian pharmaceutical company Pliva is getting set for a $105 million international offering of its shares to domestic and international buyers, expected to take place in the spring of 1996, reports European Chemical News.
The Union Bank of Switzerland and Croatian bank Zagrebacka Banka are handling the offering of the Croatian Privatization Agency's shares in the company.
In addition, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is planning to make Pliva a $20 million loan and provide additional capital amounting to 60 million Deutschemarks ($42.2 million) through a second loan which will be convertible into new shares. The loans from the EBRD will help fund projects including construction of a new facility to produce azithromycin, Pliva's lead product, which is under license from Pfizer.
