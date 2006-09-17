Pliva swings to $33M profit in 2nd-qtr 2006

Croatian drugmaker Pliva saw net income of $33.0 million, or earnings per share of 10.60 korunas, for the second quarter of 2006, which compares well with the $127.3 million loss of the like, year-ago period.

Despite the firm's encouraging swing to profit, industry observers noted that the results could make investors question the $2.5 billion offer made by Iceland's Actavis, which is engaged in a bidding war with USA-based Barr Pharmaceuticals over the Croatian firm (see page 2).

During the period, Pliva reported total revenue of $258.0 million, down 11% over the same period last year, with total sales of $246.0 million. Income from its generics division grew 15% to $224.0 million, contributing 91% to total group sales, driven by the strong performances in the USA and central and eastern Europe, where the majority of the markets showed solid growth of 13% to $108.0 million. The main growth drivers were Poland and Russia, both posting a strong quarter with sales up 23% to $24.0 million and 20% to $19.0 million, respectively, while sales in Croatia fell 4% to $34.0 million, impaired by price cuts introduced in the new reimbursement list published in the middle of March 2006.