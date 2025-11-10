Pliva to Be Privatized

The Croatian government has decided to privatize the country's leading pharmaceutical concern, Pliva, the Privatization Minister, Ivan Penic, has told a meeting of the government in the capital, Zagreb.

The process has started with the purchase of 11% of the shares by the company's workforce, while 60% is held by the Croatian Privatization Fund. Mr Penic said the process was expected to be completed by the end of 1995. Pliva is valued at about 486 million Deutschemarks ($349.5 million), local sources state.