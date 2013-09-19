Pluristem's PLX-PAD cleared in EU

Pluristem Therapeutics, a US biotherapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of unrelated donor-patient (allogeneic) cell therapy products for a variety of disorders, has received a declaration from Biotec Services International stating that its investigational medicinal product, PLX-PAD, has been manufactured in accordance with standards of Good Manufacturing Practice, equivalent to those applied in the European Union.

Biotec Services is an international clinical trials supply company providing release services of the IMP into the European Union.