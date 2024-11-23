pmac/mrc health program Update

The joint Health program established last year by the Pharmaceutical manufacturers Association of Canada and the Medical Research Council of Canada, aimed at significantly enhancing support for biomedical research and training in the country over the next five years has, in its first six months of operation, approved a total of 35 grants and other awards.
Over this period, it has approved 19 operating grants involving 10 PMAC member companies, plus the following 16 personnel awards; one research chair, nine fellowships and six studentships.
According to the Program's director, Garry Ross, the percentage of applications uapproved under the scheme so far has been 50%, and he adds that the program has got off to a "very good" start. As of May 31, the amount of funding contributed to the Program by the MRC and the PMAC was C$13 million ($9.3 million).
