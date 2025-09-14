PMV Pharmaceuticals

A precision-oncology company developing small-molecule therapies to restore function of mutant forms of the tumor suppressor protein p53.

The lead candidate is rezatapopt (PC14586), which is designed to selectively bind to the TP53 Y220C mutation. The therapy is intended to work in multiple solid tumors that carry this mutation, without being limited to a single cancer type. PMV is running a global, tumor-agnostic trial called PYNNACLE to test rezatapopt as a monotherapy.

Financially, PMV held approximately US$165.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at the end of the first quarter of 2025, giving it a runway into late 2026.

Leadership is headed by David Mack, Ph.D., who serves as President and CEO. Other senior roles include Deepika Jalota as Chief Development Officer, and a broader executive team overseeing clinical development, operations, chemistry, manufacturing & controls, and corporate functions.