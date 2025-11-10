Poggiolini In Print On the Pharma Industry

Duilio Poggiolini, who was forced to leave his position as director of pharmaceutical services at the Italian health Ministry following a bribe scandal, has this month published a book, entitled Pharmaceutical Policy In Italy From the 1970s to the 1980s.

The books deals with all major topics relating to pharmaceutical policy, from research to registration procedures, monitoring, the positive drug list, its revisions, advertising and publicity. Prof Poggiolini dedicates a chapter to "the error of Italy's pharmaceutical industry," and another to "my story."

Prof Poggiolini's career with the Health Ministry lasted 20 years before being brought to an abrupt halt by a judicial investigation involving many health officials around the country. He and his wife were arrested in September 1993 after police found works of art, paintings, jewelry and savings accounts worth about 300 billion lire ($186 million) in their apartment. He was indicted with health Minister Francesco de Lorenzo, who is also awaiting trial in a bribe scandal where 1,900 billion lire's worth of assets were seized by investigators probing "commissions" paid by drug firms for favorable drug reviews and price-setting.