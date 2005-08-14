Poland and Russia boost Zentiva sales

The Czech Republic drugmaker Zentiva, which principally markets branded drug products, has posted a strong set of first-half 2005 results, with group sales growing 5.6% to 5.19 billion koruna ($210.4 million). Pharmaceutical turnover was up 11.3% at 5.03 billion koruna, net profit rose 31.2% to 988.0 million koruna and gross margins improved to 64.7% from 63.1% in the like, year-earlier period.

Commenting on the figures, Zentiva's chief executive, Jiri Michal, said they confirm the clear strength of the company's strategy, noting that "the rapid growth that we continue to achieve in both Poland and Russia highlights the value of our on-going investment in extending our sales and marketing capabilities in these markets."

Domestic sales edged up 2.8% to 2.76 billion koruna, while those to the Slovak Republic were down 2.4% to 1.01 billion koruna. Turnover in Poland leapt 67.5% to 609.1 million koruna and grew 43.3% to 251.5 million koruna in Russia. In addition to its four core markets, Zentiva says it has rapidly-developing businesses in a number of other important countries in central and eastern Europe, where its overall revenues have grown more than 50% in the first half.