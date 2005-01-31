Poland's first-half 2004 pharma trade

Poland exported pharmaceuticals worth $120 million in the first half of 2004, according to the Central Statistics Office. At a value of $24.7 million, the majority went to Russia, followed by $24.6 million-worth going to Germany and $9.8 million to Lithuania.

It also reports that the country imported pharmaceuticals and related products worth $1.56 billion in the period, the greatest volume coming from France, worth $340.0 million, followed by $241.0 million-worth from Germany and $128.0 million from Switzerland.