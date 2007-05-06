Poland's "ghost drug" case sent to prosecutors

Poland's Ministry of Health has requested that the Public Prosecutor's Office investigate the so-called "ghost drugs" affair concerning submission by Polfas to the country's Drug Registration Office of non-existent drugs. These include products for which the required documentation has not been completed, some of them failing to meet the formal criterion for the registration process.

The drug applications were made before Poland's accession to the European Union, according to the Chief Board of Supervision (NIK), and concern about 1,300 drugs, most of them generics.