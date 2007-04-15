Friday 9 May 2025

Poland's Pharma Act amendments progress

15 April 2007

Two sets of amendments to Poland's Pharmaceutical Act of September 2001 have continued their progress with the "small amendment" concerning regulation of drug safety and adverse event reporting being discussed in the Cabinet. Meanwhile, the "large amendment," which incorporates the provisions of three European Union directives into Polish law, has been returned to the lower House of Parliament (Sejm) after a debate in the Senate (Marketletters passim). From May, Internet-based pharmacies will be authorized, despite the continued efforts of the pharmacy sector to enforce stringent regulations against on-line competitors.

Under the "small amendment," drug firms are to be required to provide a recall mechanism for drugs from patients. The Ministry of Health, for its part, is to be compelled to make public any decision to withdraw a product. Included in the revision of the 2001 Act are new procedures for the reporting of adverse events. In addition to physicians who were previously required to report any such events, the law will apply to other health care professionals, such as nurses, paramedics, midwives and ancilliary staff.

