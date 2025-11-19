Wednesday 19 November 2025

Poland's Solidarity Plans Health Law

23 October 1995

Poland's powerful Solidarity trade union is to promote a draft law under which national health spending would grow in line with the Gross Domestic Product. Solidarity says the poor state of the national health service and long queues to see doctors are forcing more people to attend private doctors and clinics, reports the PAP news agency.

Meantime, the Centrist Freedom Union has proposed tax relief for spending on medical care at private clinics, entitling taxpayers to deduct the cost of all medical care from their tax returns, reports PAP. The tax relief would probably cut treatment costs at private clinics and hospitals, and partially reduce the pressure on state hospitals, it says. It would also provide incentives for use of the legal private sector, limiting illegal health care practices.

- $20 million out of a total World Bank loan for $100 million to be used for restructuring Polish health care institutions is to be earmarked by the Ministry of Health for the creation of a computer network in the institutions. The first stage of the project provides for the installation of computer systems in 192 of Poland's largest hospitals in 24 provinces.

