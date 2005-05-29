Poland spends 6.6% of GDP on health care

Funding for health care in Poland, which joined the European Union in May last year, is principally through the health insurance system, according to a new report from Ireland-based Research and Markets.

The medical reforms of 1999, which changed the way the health service is financed, initially caused chaos and confusion among staff and patients and health care services were seriously disrupted. Problems still exist within the health care sector, especially with regards to the management of funding, the report notes, adding that Poland spends around 6.6% of Gross Domestic Product on health care.