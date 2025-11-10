Monday 10 November 2025

.....Polemic In Argentina On Patents

25 June 1995

As the national drug industries of Latin America meet in the Dominican republic to debate the adoption by the region's governments of new intellectual property laws, the topic is polemical in Argentina, reports the Marketletter's representative attending the meeting.

Since the end of May, the government and Congress have been head-to-head over the government's refusal to pass the original patent law passed by Congress because it did not meet World Trade Agreement criteria. A remodelled version of the law, complying with the WHA, was sent back to Congress but was only partially approved by the lower house. The government called this unconstitutional and there has been stalemate ever since, with threats of taking the matter to the High Court.

President Menem is under strong pressure from US President Bill Clinton, who is rumored to have called him to ask him to adopt a new law protecting patents. The USA has recently imposed trade sanctions on Argentina because of the delay. Current points of disagreement are compulsory licensing and the Congress-backed Article 47, which the government wants to remove because it does not recognize patent rights in the context of anticompetitive practises and price-fixing. President Menem has indicated that the issue will be resolved by end-June, and the law will take effect within four to five years.

