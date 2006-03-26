Polfa Tarchomin ups insulin production

Reports in the Polish media say that the drugmaker Polfa Tarchomin is aiming to achieve a 3% share of its local insulin products market during 2006, primarily led by its Polhumin insulin product. The firm says it is preparing an extensive advertising campaign to expand the product's sales.
