Polio eradication now hinges on four nations

22 October 2006

The world's success in eradicating polio now depends on four countries - Afghanistan, India, Nigeria and Pakistan, according to the Advisory Committee on Polio Eradication, the independent oversight body of the eradication effort, a press statement from the World Health Organization points out.

With a targeted vaccine and faster ways of tracking the virus, most countries that recently suffered outbreaks are again polio-free. In parts of the four endemic countries, however, there is a persistent failure to vaccinate all children, and polio-free countries are considering new measures to help protect themselves from any future outbreaks, says the WHO.

"With a more effective monovalent vaccine and accelerated lab processes for identifying poliovirus, these countries have the best tools we've ever had," noted Stephen Cochi, chairman of the ACPE and senior adviser to the Director of the Global Immunization Division at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Eradicating polio is no longer a technical issue alone. Success is now more a question of the political will to ensure effective administration at all levels so that all children get vaccine," Dr Cochi added. As an illustration, the WHO notes, the office of Afghan President Hamid Karzai has already taken direct oversight of polio vaccinations, following the sharp increase in cases in the southern region of his country.

