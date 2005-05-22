Polish 1st-qtr retail drug prices rise 3.1%

The consumer price of pharmaceuticals in Poland increased 3.1% in the first quarter of 2005 compared to the like, year-earlier period, while the producer price of medicines was 0.7% lower, year-on-year, according to the Central Statistical Office. In comparison, the annual increase in Poland's consumer price index stood at 3.6% for this year's first quarter, it adds.
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