Polish 1st-qtr Rx spending up 3.5%

Poland's national drug spending reached 6.00 billion zlotys ($1.77 billion) in the first quarter of 2005, up 3.5% over the like period of 2004 and with the majority going on reimbursed products, reports PharmaExpert.

Meantime, the Central Statistical Office says the producer price of pharmaceuticals in Poland during this year's first quarter was down 1.4% on the first three months of 2004. In comparison, the annual increase in the country's industrial price index for January-March 2005 was 3.3%.