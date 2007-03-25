Polish biotech Bioton buys Biopartners

Baar, Switzerland-based Biopartners Holdings AG says that it has been bought in a deal worth $78.0 million by Bioton SA, a Polish biotechnology company. The latter and entities associated with DLJ Merchant Banking Partners signed a purchase agreement for 100% of the firm's shares, including the subsidiaries Biopartners GmbH (Switzerland) and Biopartners GmbH (Germany).

Biopartners describes itself as a modern biotechnology company concentrating on the development of innovative drugs and biopharmaceuticals, where significant market opportunities exist. The group's main product is Valtropin, a slow-release human growth hormone for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and Turner syndrome. It is said to be the second biogeneric to be cleared in the European Union and a biosimilar version of Eli Lilly's Humatrope. The firm also makes Alpheon (interferon beta) and Ravanex (ribavirin).

The terms of the deal, says the Swiss firm, ensure that all Biopartners' operations remain untouched, with all drug development projects continuing as before under the same management.