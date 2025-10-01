Polish Black Market Drugs Seizures

Polish police report a growing number of seizures of legal drugs destined for sale on the black market, reports the PAP news agency. In the latest seizure, 18,300 methandrostenolone pills were found at a customs post on the Russian border. Most seizures involve amphetamine-based drugs.

Poland's 1996 state budget has allocated 15.6 billion zlotys ($6.15 billion), 4.5% of Gross Domestic Product, for health care, up 5.1% on 1995 in real terms.

Meantime, Poland's Privatization Minister, Wieslow Kaczmarek, has said that at least four drug production plants will be privatized in Poland this year.