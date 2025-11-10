Polish Call To Privatize Health Care

The right-wing Real Politics Union in Poland has suggested that Poland's health services should be privatized, according to the PAP news agency. The UPR's leader, Janus Korwin-Mikke, said that private clinics are less expensive than state hospitals, "where over half their funding is wasted."
The UPR proposes that the Polish health service be sold off piece by piece, and that taxes that raise funding for the health services be cut. This would mean an average Polish family would save the equivalent of $555, which could be used to cover the costs of buying private medical insurance.
Meantime, Poland's local government health forum has approved a government law aimed at delegating more health care services to local municipalities, reports the news agency. however, the officials said that when municipalities take over responsibility for some health care services, they should be allowed to receive a greater share of funding from local taxes to pay for these services.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze