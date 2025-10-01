Polish Drug Industry Privatization At Snail's Pace

Only two of the 15 Polish drug producers have been privatized so far, or have taken steps in that direction. The leading group, Polfa SA, is 49% owned by the US investment fund Enterprise Investors and a number of national funds, with 40% of the equity in the hands of smaller shareholders. A total of 60% of the capital of Jelfa SA remains in state hands, with 40% owned by small shareholders.

The remaining companies are still owned entirely by the state. Modest moves in the direction of the private sector have been made. Five plants - those of Polfa in Poznan, Cracow and other centers - have been "commercialized" by being made subject to Polish commercial trading law.

However, while these are ripe for privatization, the government is delaying the process. Polfa management has made clear that the essential pre-condition for long-term survival in the private sector is the involvement of international capital. Investment of around $1.2 billion is estimated to be necessary in order to adapt 1997 drug production to the international Good Manufacturing Practice norms.