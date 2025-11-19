Polish Drug Sales Down Again At Half-Year

Polish pharmaceutical exports continued to fall in the first six months of 1995, although the Central Planning Administration (CUP) says the overall sector performance has improved because drug imports also fell.

However, the CUP figures published in the journal Nowa Europa seem to be at variance with CUP claims for imports. Drug exports have been declining since 1993. In first-half 1995, Poland exported $85.7 million worth of drugs against $92.5 million in first-half 1994. First-half 1995 drug imports rose to $350.3 million from $300.9 million in first-half 1994. The CUP forecasts that drug output might fall in second-half 1995 due to a decline in exports to the former USSR states.

Meantime, the Polish government says privatization of drug and chemical companies will continue in 1996, reports the PAP news agency, and this will include the Cefarm drug producer.