Polish Drug Sales Down Again At Half-Year

Polish pharmaceutical exports continued to fall in the first six months of 1995, although the Central Planning Administration (CUP) says the overall sector performance has improved because drug imports also fell.
However, the CUP figures published in the journal Nowa Europa seem to be at variance with CUP claims for imports. Drug exports have been declining since 1993. In first-half 1995, Poland exported $85.7 million worth of drugs against $92.5 million in first-half 1994. First-half 1995 drug imports rose to $350.3 million from $300.9 million in first-half 1994. The CUP forecasts that drug output might fall in second-half 1995 due to a decline in exports to the former USSR states.
Meantime, the Polish government says privatization of drug and chemical companies will continue in 1996, reports the PAP news agency, and this will include the Cefarm drug producer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze