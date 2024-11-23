Polish Drug Sector "Competitive"

The Institute of Research of Market Economy in Poland has said thecountry's pharmaceutical industry is internationally competitive, reports the PAP news agency. It added that Poland's future industrial policy should give greater emphasis to the role of small and medium-sized firms in the economy.
Meantime, the Central Statistical Office has reported that production in Poland's pharmaceutical and medical equipment industries rose 27% in March compared to February, reports the PAP news agency.
