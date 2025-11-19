POLISH GOVT MOVE ON DRUG RAW MATERIAL IMPORTS

The Polish government has decided that producers of drugs and medicines will be able to import raw materials duty-free and semi-finished products up to 2,000 billion zloty ($91 million) in value. Until now, foreign drug companies have been able to export their products to Poland but have had to pay duty, while imported raw materials and semi-finished items were subject to 15%-25% duty.
Polish drug producers have also been paying value-added tax at 22%. The Health and Social Welfare Minister, Jacek Zochowski, has said that the Polish pharmaceutical industry now has a chance to defend itself against foreign competition, and hoped this would contribute to a fall in drug prices.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze