POLISH GOVT MOVE ON DRUG RAW MATERIAL IMPORTS

The Polish government has decided that producers of drugs and medicines will be able to import raw materials duty-free and semi-finished products up to 2,000 billion zloty ($91 million) in value. Until now, foreign drug companies have been able to export their products to Poland but have had to pay duty, while imported raw materials and semi-finished items were subject to 15%-25% duty.

Polish drug producers have also been paying value-added tax at 22%. The Health and Social Welfare Minister, Jacek Zochowski, has said that the Polish pharmaceutical industry now has a chance to defend itself against foreign competition, and hoped this would contribute to a fall in drug prices.