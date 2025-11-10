Polish Health Cover Draft Approved

The Polish government has approved draft legislation covering the provision of health insurance, which is expected to come into effect in 1997.
The health insurance reform will require all working people to pay 9.5% of their earnings, deducted from income tax, into the social insurance fund. premiums for the unemployed and those on state benefits will be funded from the state budget, and the social insurance company will provide the premiums of pensioners.
During the two years before the reform is due to take effect, health allowances which are guaranteed by state resources will be enforced by new legislation. According to Health Minister Ryszard Jacek Zochowski, this will guarantee the provision of all essential treatments free of charge to patients.
