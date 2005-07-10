Polish pharma import law amended

A new amendment has been made to Polish legislation covering pharmaceutical imports relating to products coming in from European Union and European Free Trade Area member states. The new provision requires importers from these areas to submit a specific form assuring adherence to Good Manufacturing Practice standards, the employment of a "qualified person" and controls on each batch of products.
Other new amendments made to the legislation include one establishing a new list of the medicines which are obtainable through drugstores.
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