Polish pharma market set for recovery

Poland's pharmaceuticals market is set to increase in value about 5%-10% this year, reaching an estimated 17.5 billion zlotys ($5.90 billion), according to IMS Health.

2004 was a very bad year for the industry, mainly due to the introduction of many domestically-made generics onto the new reimbursement list (Marketletters passim), which led to some foreign-owned manufacturers, including Pfizer, ELi Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline, reducing their Polish staffing levels. The Health Ministry recently said that the reimbursement list will be changed every three months.