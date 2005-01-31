Polish reimbursement lists slammed

The Polish Health Ministry's new drug reimbursement lists have come in for severe criticism from several commentators, including Paulina Kieszkowska of the Warsaw office of the law firm Baker & McKenzie, who says they fail, once again, to include innovative drug products.

This means the government is not sharing the cost of modern, effective therapies, despite the fact that the Ministry has been promising to include innovative drugs on the official lists for six years, a time period which is "a whole new epoch" in terms of therapeutic methods, she says. The products may be more expensive but are cheaper overall because they are more effective, she adds.