Polypharmacy to treat PAH "will grow market"

An increase in polypharmacy for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension will grow the market, says a new study from Decision Resources. Thought leaders agree that multiple pathways contribute to the pathophysiology of pulmonary arterial hypertension and that, ultimately, the best approach to slowing disease progression and improving patient quality of life is to utilize multi-drug treatment regimens, it notes.
However, not all patients will benefit from this optimal treatment approach due to cost constraints, it adds. "We believe the use of polypharmacy will be more restricted in Europe compared with other study regions due to general concerns about escalating health care spending in Europe," said DR analyst Ruth Brown. "For example, in the UK, physicians say that the commission that funds PAH therapy does not promote combination therapy because of the cost burden on the National Health Service. They hope that further studies demonstrating the benefits of such treatment approaches will cause the commission to change its stance," she added.
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