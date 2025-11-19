POM-TO-P SWITCHING AND PATIENT EMPOWERMENT

An informed patient is a patient taking responsibility, and it must be the role of the doctor to empower patients with information and education to enable them to take this responsibility, general practitioner Michael Pringle said at a recent Royal Society of Medicine meeting in London on prescription-Only Medicine to Pharmacy status switching.

Two-thirds of prescriptions written in the UK are for repeat treatments, he said, and called for more collaboration between the patient and the doctor in the management of health care and illness. It is for the GP to provide factual information and education to patients, so that they can make realistic decisions about health care and make lifestyle changes, if necessary. The GP must also set the limits of where patient responsibilities start and end, provide controls to defend patients from their decisions if these would not be in their best interests or those of society, and to stipulate actions which GPs would not be prepared to take.

Situations in which patients could manage their conditions more independently, once a GP has made the diagnosis and provided the first prescription, were examined by consultant John Spooner. Determining factors for suitability are: - does the doctor need to review the treatment outcome before deciding further action? - do recurrent episodes require routine medical investigations? - does a persisting condition require periodic medical follow-up? - are repeat prescriptions often issued or requested for the condition? - is clinically significant change in the condition readily apparent? and - having identified that the condition is suitable, is there a medicine already available OTC to treat it, or would a POM-to-P switch be needed?