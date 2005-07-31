Poor nations and "elite-only" access to ARVs

Impoverished nations which are being hit hard by HIV/AIDS should take steps to preserve their trained elites, within both their military and civilian sectors, through the provision of antiretroviral drugs, according to a new report published by the Council on Foreign Relations, a US think tank.
"The stability of states with high rates of HIV infection may well be threatened...through a process of erosion of its elite populations, its political leadership, its college-trained professionals and its skilled labor forces," says the study. However, it also warns that elite-only access could prove demoralizing and even destabilizing to the "lower echelons" and the general population.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze