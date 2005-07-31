Poor nations and "elite-only" access to ARVs

Impoverished nations which are being hit hard by HIV/AIDS should take steps to preserve their trained elites, within both their military and civilian sectors, through the provision of antiretroviral drugs, according to a new report published by the Council on Foreign Relations, a US think tank.

"The stability of states with high rates of HIV infection may well be threatened...through a process of erosion of its elite populations, its political leadership, its college-trained professionals and its skilled labor forces," says the study. However, it also warns that elite-only access could prove demoralizing and even destabilizing to the "lower echelons" and the general population.